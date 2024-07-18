World Share

World Court will deliver opinion on Israeli occupation on Friday

More than 700 Palestinians are facing the prospect of being forcibly evicted from their homes in a neighbourhood of Occupied East Jerusalem. The threat comes at a time when settler expansion is on the rise across the occupied territories. On Friday afternoon, the International Court of Justice will hand down an assessment of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. But while the court’s findings aren’t legally binding, it’s bringing hope to Palestinians that their situation might change. Melinda Nucifora reports from the city.