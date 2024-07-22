POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Netanyahu to meet Biden after election withdrawal
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be the first world leader to meet President Biden in person since his announcement to drop out of the race. Prior to his departure from Tel Aviv, Netanyahu told reporters that regardless of who wins in November, the US will always have a strong ally in Israel. But on the ground, people are divided on what Biden’s departure means for their country – especially in a time of war. Melinda Nucifora reports from Occupied East Jerusalem.
July 22, 2024
