World heritage site Kew Gardens at risk due to climate change

Sunday was the hottest day ever recorded globally. That's according to the early findings from the EU's climate monitor. And, as the crisis accelerates, experts warn countries must better prepare for severe floods and heatwaves. On the outskirts of central London is world heritage site Kew Gardens, a green oasis home to thousands of trees, but due to climate change, many of them are at risk - sparking fears of just how damaging a hotter planet could be. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports