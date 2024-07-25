POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israeli PM seeks unity from US Congress on Gaza war
Israeli PM seeks unity from US Congress on Gaza war
Israel’s prime minister has sketched a vague plan for a post-war Gaza, but pledged to achieve total victory against Hamas during a speech to US lawmakers. Benjamin Netanyahu received more than 50 standing ovations from most of those who attended the joint sitting of Congress. But dozens of Democratic lawmakers boycotted his speech, while thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied against him. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain has the coverage.
July 25, 2024
