POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Daesh attacks are on course to double this year. Can they be contained?
26:40
World
Daesh attacks are on course to double this year. Can they be contained?
Years after their retreat in Syria and Iraq, the US military predicts that attacks in both countries will likely double in 2024. Meanwhile, Daesh affiliates are increasing their attacks globally. How far have we really come in combating this worldwide terror threat? Guest: Caroline Rose Director of the Strategic Blind Spots Portfolio at the New Lines Institute Colin P Clarke Non-resident Senior Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute Afzal Ashraf Visiting Fellow at Loughborough University
July 30, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?