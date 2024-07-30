POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why did far-right Israeli extremists clash with the military?
01:26
World
Israel’s military police detained nine reservists on suspicion of torturing Palestinian detainees from Gaza at the Sde Teiman detention centre. The arrests sparked a wave of protests among far-right Israelis, who stormed the Beit Lid military police base. The Israeli civil police have been notably absent throughout these events, while Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid stated that Israel was facing “existential danger” as the state grapples with the unprecedented situation. #Israel #Likud #Gaza
July 30, 2024
