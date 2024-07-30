POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Over 300 bodies recovered after Israeli army leaves Khan Younis
Over 300 bodies recovered after Israeli army leaves Khan Younis
The Israeli military has ended its nine day ground operation in Khan Younis. The offensive has completely destroyed parts of the southern Gazan city, including public facilities and social services, and leaving many more fatalities. Residents and rescue teams have slowly been returning to see what's left. 300 bodies have been discovered so far, with fears of hundreds more buried under rubble. It was last week that Israel issued evacuations orders for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in southern and eastern Khan Younis, but even those who have moved to so-called safe zones have been attacked and killed in those areas. Locals say Khan Younis has become an uninhabitable wasteland. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.
July 30, 2024
