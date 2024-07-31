World Share

Why Did Protesters Hurl Petrol Bombs at Albania’s Government Building?

Several corruption scandals and arrests of government and opposition officials have shaken Albania's divided political landscape. However, in mid-July, thousands of opposition supporters stormed Prime Minister Edi Rama's office, demanding the release of their leader, Sali Berisha. He has been under house arrest on corruption allegations that his supporters claim were politically motivated. Citizens are demanding an end to the vicious cycle of corruption by the political elite and for restoration of the judicial system. They see this as the only way towards a better future.