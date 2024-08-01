Ismail Haniyeh: From refugee to Palestinian Prime Minister

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Born in a refugee camp to Nakba survivors, Ismail Haniyeh joined Hamas as a student before being imprisoned by Israel. In 2006, he became Palestinian Prime Minister after Hamas won elections and was the de facto ruler of Gaza until 2017, the year where he moved to Türkiye and Qatar to promote the Palestinian liberation movement abroad. As the leader of the political bureau of Hamas, Haniyeh had survived multiple murder attempts by Tel Aviv until his assassination by an Israeli airstrike in Teheran. Here is a timeline of his life:
August 1, 2024
