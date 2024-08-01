POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
European Union's AI Act comes into effect
European Union's AI Act comes into effect
The European Union’s new laws on artificial intelligence come into force on Thursday in what’s believed to be a significant step forward in regulating the technology. It’s the world’s first comprehensive set of rules for AI. The technology has advanced substantially and rapidly in recent years. That’s prompted regulators and lawmakers around the world to try and move swiftly to adapt to the progress, which many have heralded as promising, but with potential threats to humanity. TRT World’s Joel Flynn takes a look at what the new rules could mean.
August 1, 2024
