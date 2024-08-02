World Share

Will the Killing of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran Spark a Middle Eastern Conflict?

A region already shaken by Israel's war on Gaza, is now under threat of a wider conflict in the Middle East. World leaders have condemned the assassination of Hamas's political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, and warned against further escalation. Tel Aviv had vowed retaliation after an air strike on Sunday killed 12 young people in an Israeli-occupied Syrian territory. Haniyeh was killed in an alleged Israeli air strike in Tehran after attending the inauguration of the country s new president. Among the leaders who condemned the attack was Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan who called it a despicable attempt to undermine the Palestinian cause. The assault came just hours after Israel killed a top Hezbollah commander in Beirut, in one of several strikes on the group s hideouts in Lebanon after the Golan Heights attack. Tel Aviv had blamed Hezbollah, but the group denied responsibility. Tensions between the two sides have soared ever since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October. Haniye s killing comes just after negotiators met in Rome for a possible truce in Gaza. But will world powers keep pushing for a ceasefire despite the assassination? Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Helin Sari Ertem Associate Professor at Medeniyet University Ahmet Keser Associate Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Ali Bakir Assistant Professor at Qatar University