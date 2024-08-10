POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Exclusive: How France put French Muslims under house arrest during the Olympics
05:00
World
Exclusive: How France put French Muslims under house arrest during the Olympics
In recent months, the use of MICAS — individual measures of administrative control and surveillance — which are administrative rather than “judicial,” and fall under the authority of the French Ministry of the Interior, has surged beyond usual levels. Under MICAS, hundreds of French citizens, particularly those from Muslim and minority communities, have faced severe restrictions based on largely unfounded accusations. During the three months leading up to the Olympics, these citizens were subjected to constraints such as being forbidden from leaving their homes except to report to the police daily under suspicion of being a terrorist risk. In this exclusive investigation, TRT World speaks with one of the victims to uncover how the French state profiles its own citizens and systematically strips them of their basic rights.
August 10, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?