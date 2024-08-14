POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US Politicians accuse EU of interfering in Presidential election
01:55
World
US Politicians accuse EU of interfering in Presidential election
American political figures have accused the European Union of interfering in the US presidential election. The allegations come after EU Commissioner Thierry Breton wrote a letter to Elon Musk warning him about European laws on social media and fairness ahead of his interview with Donald Trump. Allies of the Republican presidential candidate said the move was tantamount to what they called “Chinese-style” restrictions on freedom of speech. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.
August 14, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?