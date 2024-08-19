World Share

Harris' nomination sparks protests in Chicago

It is an historic week in Chicago as Vice President Kamala Harris accepts her party's nomination for the US presidency. But the cheering inside the venue may be overshadowed by the sounds of demonstrators outside protesting the Biden administration's support of Israel's war on Gaza. Chicago police is preparing for its biggest test in years as comparisons are made to the violent Democratic National Convention of 1968. Now the city is bracing to see if history will repeat itself. Craig Boswell reports.