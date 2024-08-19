POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Fighting rages on multiple fronts between Russia and Ukraine
Fighting rages on multiple fronts between Russia and Ukraine
The UK has said its support for Ukraine remains “unwavering”, as it and other G7 countries were said to be working on boosting funding for Kiev at a critical time in the war. Ukrainian troops continue their offensive inside Russian territory, with Moscow confirming the destruction of a third key bridge in the Kursk region. The war remains finely poised ahead of an expected Russian response. Our correspondennt, Joel Flynn, has the latest.
August 19, 2024
