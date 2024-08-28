BizTech Share

Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Tuesday, tracking losses on Wall Street overnight, while investors assessed industrial profit data out of China. China's industrial profits from January to July climbed 3.6-percent year on year to 575-billion dollars, with profits in July jumping 4.1-percent. The latest figures come as Beijing continues efforts to help a fragile recovery amid weak domestic demand, disinflation risks, and prolonged property weakness. The high-tech manufacturing sector, including the making of lithium-ion batteries and semiconductors and related equipment, led the profit growth with a 12.8% rise during the period.