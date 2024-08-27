POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why is dementia on the rise?
26:00
World
Why is dementia on the rise?
Dementia has been described as the storm on the horizon that will affect the whole world. As populations age rapidly, how prepared are governments to handle the flood of patients who can’t look after themselves? Guests: Bart De Strooper Professor in Dementia Research at University College London Julie Williams Director at Dementia Research Institute at Cardiff University Dr Mary Ryan Consultant Endocrinologist and Senior Lecturer at University of Limerick, Bon Secours Hospital Roy Lilley Former UK NHS Trust Chairman and Health Policy Analyst
August 27, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?