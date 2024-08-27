World Share

Why is dementia on the rise?

Dementia has been described as the storm on the horizon that will affect the whole world. As populations age rapidly, how prepared are governments to handle the flood of patients who can’t look after themselves? Guests: Bart De Strooper Professor in Dementia Research at University College London Julie Williams Director at Dementia Research Institute at Cardiff University Dr Mary Ryan Consultant Endocrinologist and Senior Lecturer at University of Limerick, Bon Secours Hospital Roy Lilley Former UK NHS Trust Chairman and Health Policy Analyst