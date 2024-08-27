Why is dementia on the rise?
Dementia has been described as the storm on the horizon that will affect the whole world.
As populations age rapidly, how prepared are governments to handle the flood of patients who can’t look after themselves?
Guests:
Bart De Strooper
Professor in Dementia Research at University College London
Julie Williams
Director at Dementia Research Institute at Cardiff University
Dr Mary Ryan
Consultant Endocrinologist and Senior Lecturer at
University of Limerick, Bon Secours Hospital
Roy Lilley
Former UK NHS Trust Chairman and Health Policy Analyst