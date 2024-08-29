World Share

'An institutional reality’: Is sexual abuse systemic in Israel?

After the Israeli military police opened an investigation into 10 Israeli soldiers accused of sodomising a Palestinian detainee from Gaza, intense debates erupted in the Israeli Knesset and on Israeli TV about the legality of raping Israel’s “enemies.” Right-wing groups took to the streets to demand that the “heroes” of the rape be freed. The soldiers were later released without charges, but as mounting evidence of similar crimes emerge, the question remains: How acceptable is sexual violence in Israeli society?