World Share

Don’t Give Up: The Only Palestinian Paralympian

Witness the incredible story of Fadi al Deeb, a Palestinian Paralympic athlete from Gaza. Paralysed after being shot by an Israeli sniper during the Second Intifada, Fadi has overcome incredible odds to raise the Palestinian flag on the global stage. His story, from the streets of Gaza to the world’s spotlight, is a powerful message of perseverance and the fight for justice, carrying the weight of his nation’s struggles while pursuing his dreams. #FadiAlDeeb #Paralympics2024 #Palestine