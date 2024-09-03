World Share

Thousands of protesters in Israel demand hostage deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed back against pressure to secure a ceasefire deal, vowing that quote no one will preach to him. On Monday, thousands of Israelis went on strike, hoping to force Netanyahu to sign an agreement.The shutdown comes amid the biggest protest to hit the country in two years - prompted by the recovery of six dead hostages from Gaza on Saturday. Externally, Netanyahu is also facing pressure from Israel's closest ally. Andy Roesgen reports from Washington DC.