POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israeli forces kill 26 year old American-Turkish activist while protesting peacefully
04:04
World
Israeli forces kill 26 year old American-Turkish activist while protesting peacefully
The UN has called for a 'full investigation' and accountability for the killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi. The Turkish-American activist was shot by the Israeli army in the Occupied West Bank while taking part in a protest against illegal Israeli settler violence. The Palestinian Authority says an autopsy revealed she was killed by a sniper's bullet to the head. The US says it is "deeply disturbed by the tragic death" - and wants more information from Israel. Medea Benjamin, Co-Founder of the women-led peace group CODEPINK, joins us from Washington.
September 7, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?