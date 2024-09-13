POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye’s Top Diplomat Attends Arab League Meeting After 13 Years
Following the 2011 Arab Spring, Turkiye found itself at odds with several Arab governments across North Africa and the Gulf. Tensions brewed, diplomatic relations were cut, and a decade of mistrust ensued. Ankara competed with countries like Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. But starting in 2022, Turkiye and several Arab governments began a reconciliation process. And this week saw that latest step, with Turkiye's foreign minister attending an Arab League summit. Turkiye's top diplomat, Hakan Fidan, attended a meeting of the Arab League's Council of Foreign Ministers in Cairo. His visit marked Turkiye's first participation in 13 years. The ministers tackled key topics such as Turkish-Arab relations, regional issues and the war on Gaza. During his speech, Fidan emphasised the need to work together for regional stability and security. Though Turkiye has mended ties with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt in recent years, Ankara is still at odds with Damascus which rejoined the Arab League last year. Guests: Gulru Gezer Former Turkish Diplomat Zuhal Mert Uzuner Professor at Marmara University
September 13, 2024
