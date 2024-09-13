POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How the mega-rich finance US elections
How the mega-rich finance US elections
It costs billions of dollars to become the President of the United States. The last Presidential election, in 2020, was the most expensive in US history, topping almost $6 billion. For the 2024 election cycle, $1billion has already been raised to support the candidates. Billionaires have been making headlines for pouring millions into super PACs and other organisations supporting their favourite candidates. The ongoing debate has been reignited: do the rich control US elections? 0:00 Introduction 0:54 What are super PACS? 1:57 Where did super PACs come from? 2:33 Why are super PACs so controversial? 4:20 Dark Money in US Election Campaigns 5:47 Should there be a limit on political spending?
September 13, 2024
