Can Foreign forces help reclaim power from Haiti’s gangs?
With more foreign forces on the ground, can authorities reclaim power in Haiti…
Three months since a Kenyan-led mission began security operations in Haiti, gangs still rule most of the country.
In an effort to improve security in Haiti, the US is seeking approval for a larger UN peacekeeping mission - but is foreign intervention the best way to restore order and break the back of Haitian gangs?
Today's Newsmaker is Haiti.
Guests:
Bocchit Edmond
Former Haitian Ambassador to the US
Mathias Pierre
Former Elections Minister of Haiti
Renata Segura
Latin America and Caribbean Director at International Crisis Group
#theNewsmakers #haiti #haiticrisis