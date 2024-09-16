World Share

Can Foreign forces help reclaim power from Haiti’s gangs?

With more foreign forces on the ground, can authorities reclaim power in Haiti… Three months since a Kenyan-led mission began security operations in Haiti, gangs still rule most of the country. In an effort to improve security in Haiti, the US is seeking approval for a larger UN peacekeeping mission - but is foreign intervention the best way to restore order and break the back of Haitian gangs? Today's Newsmaker is Haiti. Guests: Bocchit Edmond Former Haitian Ambassador to the US Mathias Pierre Former Elections Minister of Haiti Renata Segura Latin America and Caribbean Director at International Crisis Group #theNewsmakers #haiti #haiticrisis