Can Foreign forces help reclaim power from Haiti’s gangs?
27:00
World
With more foreign forces on the ground, can authorities reclaim power in Haiti… Three months since a Kenyan-led mission began security operations in Haiti, gangs still rule most of the country. In an effort to improve security in Haiti, the US is seeking approval for a larger UN peacekeeping mission - but is foreign intervention the best way to restore order and break the back of Haitian gangs? Today's Newsmaker is Haiti. Guests: Bocchit Edmond Former Haitian Ambassador to the US Mathias Pierre Former Elections Minister of Haiti Renata Segura Latin America and Caribbean Director at International Crisis Group #theNewsmakers #haiti #haiticrisis
September 16, 2024
