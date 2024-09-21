What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Is Israel’s new assault in the occupied West Bank a doomed strategy?

Israel now sees the occupied West Bank as its most critical front after Gaza, declaring it a combat zone and repeating the same tactics used in its Gaza onslaught to suppress the Palestinian resistance, particularly in northern refugee camps.But why, despite their asymmetrical strength, are Israeli forces destined to fail in eradicating Palestinian resistance across the occupied West Bank?Palestinian analysts and journalists on the ground explain.