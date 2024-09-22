POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Germany tightens border controls, is Schengen at risk?
03:37
World
Germany tightens border controls, is Schengen at risk?
Following a series of knife attacks in Solingen and historic success of far-right, anti-immigrant party AfD, Germany began conducting checks at its nine land borders with neighbouring countries. Experts say the decision seems to be driven by domestic political concerns but comes at the expense of angering other European countries as it goes against the European Union law. So, what would Germany's unilateral plan signal about the future of EU unity? #Schengen #Germany
September 22, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?