POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US activists denounce Israeli war crimes in Lebanon
01:13
World
US activists denounce Israeli war crimes in Lebanon
“Hands off Lebanon now!” Hundreds of demonstrators converge in New York City to protest Israel’s war on Lebanon and the unwavering US support, which continues to block an arms embargo on Tel Aviv.Since last week, Israeli strikes and pager blasts have injured at least 3,300 and killed at least 569 people in Lebanon, including doctors, two UN staffers, and dozens of women and children.Lebanese officials report that 27,000 people have been forced to flee their homes, marking yesterday as the deadliest day of violence since the civil war ended in 1990, nearly 35 years ago.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warns world leaders attending the General Assembly that they cannot let “Lebanon become another Gaza”.
September 25, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?