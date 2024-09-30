Israeli air strikes hit central Beirut for the first time in decades

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israeli airstrikes have intensified, with missiles hitting central Beirut for the first time in nearly 20 years. On Monday morning, an apartment building in the Kola district was destroyed, leaving at least four people dead, including key figures from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. As Israel expands its strikes to Hezbollah strongholds in the southern suburbs, questions are rising about the safety of Beirut's neighborhoods. In this episode of Newsfeed, we break down the escalating conflict in Lebanon and Israel’s massive airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, along with the far-right’s rise in Austria and the battle over the origins of the Doner kebab.
September 30, 2024
