POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel launches ground offensive in south Lebanon and strikes Beirut
07:25
World
Israel launches ground offensive in south Lebanon and strikes Beirut
The Israeli army has begun its ground offensive on southern Lebanon. They're saying its a 'limited operation' aimed at destroying Hezbollah infrastructure on the border area. Lebanese southern towns have come under intense Israeli artillery shelling. Fighter jets have also launched massive air strikes. Omar Nashabe joins us from Beirut. Nashabe is a Criminal Justice Analyst who also served as an adviser to Lebanese Minister of Interior.
October 1, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?