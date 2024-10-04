War with NO END

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Approaching the horrific anniversary of the October 7th attacks, the region's descent into war continues. One year after the October 7th attacks, the Gaza war rages on, with over 42,000 lives lost and accusations of genocide growing louder. Despite international calls for ceasefires, the violence has expanded into Lebanon and beyond. We debate Israel's military actions, the global response, and the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Can peace be achieved, or is the region headed for more devastation? Guests: Yumna Patel Palestine News Director for Mondoweiss Daniel Levy President of the USMEP Zaha Hassan Human Rights Lawyer #theNewsmakers #Gaza #israel
October 4, 2024
