World Share

More than 170 Palestinian journalists killed in past year

Since the war on Gaza began, Israeli forces have killed almost 180 journalists. Israel has also blocked international journalists from entering Gaza to report independently on the fighting. On top of targeting journalists in both occupied West Bank and Israel, Tel Aviv has also shut down Al Jazeera's offices, and harassed reporters for doing their jobs. TRT World's Mohammad Al-Kassim takes a look at how journalism has been impacted by the war on Gaza.