UN spokesperson says Israel is attacking peacekeepers in Lebanon, violating international law

An Israeli tank has attacked a UN observation tower in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, injuring two peacekeepers.The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) says this is the third Israeli attack on UN operations in Lebanon in less than 24 hoursUNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti affirms that UN peacekeeping operations intend to stay in the region despite Israel’s increasingly dangerous presence “until the situation becomes impossible for us to operate.”“There was an agreement with all the troop-contributing countries that it’s important for the UN to be there, to fly the UN flag, and we continue to monitor the situation,” Tenenti adds.