World Share

More than 100 killed during eight-day siege of Jabalia

Mustafa Barghouti, Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative, joins us from Ramallah, stating that "the Israeli army is committing horrific massacres in Jabalia refugee camp and other areas of North Gaza. Houses are being set ablaze, with tanks and artillery bombardment wreaking havoc, and innocent civilians being forced to walk as human shields in front of army vehicles. The Israeli army has completely isolated northern Gaza from Gaza City, leaving the region facing starvation, lack of clean water, and a severe shortage of medical care. Witnesses report bodies lying in the streets, and the army is now attempting to force medical personnel to evacuate the three remaining hospitals in the area.