Harris and Trump’s stance on Israel

As the US elections enter the final stretch, various issues could sway voters—including the candidates’ stance on Israel's ongoing war on Gaza. Yet, despite public concern, both candidates appear aligned on this issue, leaving many skeptical about any shift in US policy toward Israel. Will the outcome of the election make a difference for Gaza? Join TRT World on November 5th for comprehensive answers to this question, and many more, on our special election coverage.