POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
One in every five children in Gaza suffers from malnutrition
01:47
World
One in every five children in Gaza suffers from malnutrition
Northern Gaza's humanitarian disaster is growing by the day. It’s been under siege for more than a month by Tel Aviv's army. It's pushing all civilians into the south. Meanwhile, the latest UN report on Gaza says around 70 percent of the people killed since the start of the war in Gaza have been women and children, as Israeli forces target civilian areas to force people to flee. The UN also says Israel's disregard for the rules of war has multiplied human suffering in Gaza to unprecedented levels. Yusuf Sosar reports.
November 8, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?