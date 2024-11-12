World Share

Outcome of Gaza and Ukraine war are among EU concerns

Some big questions are expected to be forwarded to the EU's new foreign policy chief - Kaja Kallas when she faces EU officials in Brussels on Tuesday like If the US under Donald Trump decides NOT to support Ukraine in its war with Russia, how will the EU respond? And what will the US do about the conflict in Gaza or the perceived threat of China? Next month, the former Estonian Prime Minister will replace Josep Borell, as Paul Hawkins reports.