Blacklisted by the UN: Is Serbia’s Transport Company an Israeli occupation ally?
Kavim International, the Israeli transport company that serves passengers in Serbia - notably in Novi Pazar, Cacak and Vranje - is the same company that transports illegal Jewish settlers and Palestinians detained by the Israeli state in the occupied West Bank. The company is also on the UN’s list of companies that should be boycotted because of their operations in Israeli settlements, which are illegal under international law. While many Serbians are unaware of these connections, the question arises - how familiar is the overall public with this background information?
November 21, 2024
