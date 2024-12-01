POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Casualties reported as Israeli strike hits school in Jabalia
Casualties reported as Israeli strike hits school in Jabalia
The international charity World Central Kitchen has paused operations in Gaza after an Israeli air strike on a vehicle killed three of its workers on Saturday. Israel claims one of them had participated in the October 7 attack. Save the Children says one of its staff members was also killed in an air strike in Khan Younis. Meanwhile, new ceasefire talks between Hamas and Egyptian mediators are under way in Cairo. TRT World's Nizar Sadawi reports.
December 1, 2024
