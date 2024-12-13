World Share

Indian-American family assaulted by racist woman

Woman shockingly assaults Indian-American family at a Los Angeles airport, repeatedly using racist slurs.Nicole Taufiq, who was travelling with her three young children and husband, tells TRT World that they were victims of an avalanche of hate targeting their Indian and immigrant identity.In recent years, across the US, hate crimes like the assault experienced by the Taufiq family, have skyrocketed to an all-time high—increasing by 60 percent, according to the latest FBI report.