World Share

Slovakian PM Faces Strong Criticism Within EU for Moscow Visit

Slovakia's prime minister is facing strong criticism from many inside Europe following a sudden visit to Russia. Robert Fico met President Vladimir Putin to discuss Russian gas supplies to his country and the war in Ukraine. But the trip is being labelled a betrayal. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Fico of wanting to help Putin, saying Slovakia’s payments to Russia should be a matter of concern. TRT World's Victoria Innes reports.