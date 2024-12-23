POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Slovakian PM Faces Strong Criticism Within EU for Moscow Visit
Slovakian PM Faces Strong Criticism Within EU for Moscow Visit
Slovakia's prime minister is facing strong criticism from many inside Europe following a sudden visit to Russia. Robert Fico met President Vladimir Putin to discuss Russian gas supplies to his country and the war in Ukraine. But the trip is being labelled a betrayal. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Fico of wanting to help Putin, saying Slovakia’s payments to Russia should be a matter of concern. TRT World's Victoria Innes reports.
December 23, 2024
