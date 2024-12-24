POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Land of Faith: Türkiye’s Religious Minorities
47:00
Culture
Land of Faith: Türkiye’s Religious Minorities
TRT World’s documentary Land of Faith takes you on a captivating journey from the heart of Mesopotamia, Mardin, to the vibrant streets of cosmopolitan Istanbul. This story brings to light how diverse religious communities have coexisted for centuries on the same land, creating a timeless mosaic that connects the past to the present. This film features real-life stories from Christian and Jewish communities alongside insights from religious leaders and experts. It vividly explores how the culture of coexistence, rooted in the Ottoman Empire, has evolved in Türkiye and further strengthened in the past two decades.
December 24, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?