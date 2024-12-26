World Share

Israel expanding settlements in occupied Golan Heights

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the occupied Golan Heights will remain part of Israel 'for eternity', despite growing international criticism of Israel seizing a demilitarised buffer zone in Syrian-controlled territory. And as the world focuses on helping Syrians establish a new government, Netanyahu is using the fall of the Assad regime as an opportunity to increase Israeli settlements in the area. TRT World’s Mohammad Al-Kassim reports from Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights.