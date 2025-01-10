POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Defy, Believe, Inspire: Galatasaray's Champions League Journey
13:13
Culture
Defy, Believe, Inspire: Galatasaray's Champions League Journey
TRT World's documentary Defy, Believe, Inspire: Galatasaray's Champions League Journey tells the captivating story of how Galatasaray became the first Turkish team to compete in the new format of the Women's Champions League despite being formed only a couple of years ago. It's a story of hard work, perseverance, and passion. Watch as the club competes in their last two tournament matches and share how they got to take on European giants.
January 10, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?