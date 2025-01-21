World Share

Dozens of aid trucks enter Gaza as ceasefire remains in effect

As the ceasefire in Gaza holds, the enclave's seen a significant influx of humanitarian aid deliveries - but not enough to meet the needs on the ground, according to those in Gaza. As Palestinians return to their homes to find them reduced to rubble, concerns mount as to how and when the enclave will be rebuilt. Facilitators of the deal - the US and Qatar - say they're confident Israel and Hamas will uphold the deal. That confidence, though, hasn't been fully shared by President Trump. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more.