Donald Trump says EU tariffs will 'definitely happen'

In Europe, leaders have warned Donald Trump that his tariffs are likely to cause a trade war that the continent would not back down from. Trump has threatened a series of trade tariffs on countries including Canada, Mexico, China and the European Union. Although he has announced a freeze on Mexico tariffs, the moves have been widely criticised by politicians and by economists, and overshadowed a meeting of leaders from the European Union that were supposed to focus on defence. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.