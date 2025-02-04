World Share

China announced its own tariffs in response to US import tax

Beijing has slapped the US with a range of new tariffs. That's in retaliation to taxes on Chinese imports which came into effect on Tuesday. From Monday, American coal, liquefied natural gas, oil, machinery and certain vehicles will incur taxes of 10 to 15%. The move came after President Trump introduced 10 percent tariffs on all Chinese exports because of the US trade deficit with China plus the flow of the drug, fentanyl, into the US. Paul Hawkins has more