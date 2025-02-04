POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
China announced its own tariffs in response to US import tax
02:34
World
China announced its own tariffs in response to US import tax
Beijing has slapped the US with a range of new tariffs. That's in retaliation to taxes on Chinese imports which came into effect on Tuesday. From Monday, American coal, liquefied natural gas, oil, machinery and certain vehicles will incur taxes of 10 to 15%. The move came after President Trump introduced 10 percent tariffs on all Chinese exports because of the US trade deficit with China plus the flow of the drug, fentanyl, into the US. Paul Hawkins has more
February 4, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?