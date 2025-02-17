POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
South Korea braces for new taxes on its US exports
South Korea is bracing for new taxes on its US exports after President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on imports destined for the US. In particular, South Korean steel, aluminium and automobiles will likely be subject to Trump's tariff policies. Meanwhile, South Korea currently suffers from a leadership vacuum amid the impeachment trial of suspended President Yoon Suk-yeol, perhaps complicating Seoul's ability to strike a workable deal with the transactional American president. Frank Smith reports.
February 17, 2025
