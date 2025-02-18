POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
European leaders in Paris for emergency summit on Ukraine
European leaders in Paris for emergency summit on Ukraine
In Paris, European leaders met up for an emergency meeting, to regain the initiative over peace talks as the landscape shifts around them. Their hastily arranged summit is in response to Washington’s decision to enter bilateral discussions with Moscow on ending the war, with delegates from both countries arriving for talks in Saudi Arabia. Ukraine is notably absent from those discussions, and Europe has no place at the table according to the Kremlin. It's raised big questions about defence spending in Europe with the head of the EU Ursula Von Der Leyen describing it as a turning point for security on the continent. Joel Flynn reports.
February 18, 2025
