Trump and Zelenskyy get in heated exchange during meeting

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called his public spat with Donald Trump in the Oval Office 'not good' - but insists he can still salvage his relationship with the US president. On Friday, what was meant to be the signing of a minerals agreement between Kiev and Washington turned into a stunning shouting match between the Ukrainian and American presidents. Trump accused Zelenskyy of trying to start World War Three, and told him to make a deal with Russia or the US is 'out'. Andy Roesgen reports.
March 1, 2025
