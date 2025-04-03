POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trump shakes up global trade with sweeping tariffs
World
Trump shakes up global trade with sweeping tariffs
US President Donald Trump has reshaped global trade by announcing a ‘minimum baseline’ 10 percent tariff on almost all goods coming into America from nearly 200 nations. He’s also slapped additional tariffs on nations that have the biggest trade imbalances with America. Trump wants to bring manufacturing jobs back to the US, but he risks upsetting long-time international allies, and possibly economic pain for American consumers. Andy Roesgen has the report.
April 3, 2025
